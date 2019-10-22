CALIPATRIA — Residents of Calipatria’s east side may see additional street lights and sidewalks installed as part of a series of proposed park and pedestrian improvement projects.

The proposed projects include the Railroad Corridor Multiuse Bicycle Master Plan, the establishment of a new park south of Date Street and west of Railroad Avenue, as well as the installation of a sidewalk along Date Street.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

