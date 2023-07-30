EL CENTRO – The California Department of Transportation has recently started work to improve existing medians along Highway 86 (Adams Avenue) in the City of El Centro as part of the state’s Clean California program, a $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom, according to a press release from the City of El Centro.
Per the release, the work on Adams Avenue will see new concrete curbs, rockscapes, and drought resistant plants. The project will have median improvements along Adams Avenue, from Imperial Avenue to Main Street, including the bend between Third and Fourth Streets. Improvements will also be made to medians along Imperial Avenue, El Dorado Avenue to Bradshaw Avenue, and Adams Avenue to the railroad tracks.
