Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO — Caltrans work to widen eastbound State Route 98 (SR-98/West Birch Street) between Ollie Avenue and State Route 111 (SR-111/Imperial Avenue) will begin at a later date, rather than the original expected date of January 3. According to Caltrans, the contractor was not able to proceed with the traffic switch the night of January 3 due to weather.
The work being done is to widen eastbound State Route 98 (SR-98/West Birch Street) between Ollie Avenue and State Route 111 (SR-111/Imperial Avenue). They will meet on January 4 or 5 to define a new date. "At this point, Monday night seems to be the earliest," said Steve Welborn, Caltrans Public Information Officer, and Legislative Affairs Liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.