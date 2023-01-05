SR98_take2

Westbound SR-98 (East Birch Street) between Rockwood Avenue and SR-111 (Imperial Avenue) construction in Calexico will begin spring of 2023.

 IVP STOCK PHOTO

CALEXICO — Caltrans work to widen eastbound State Route 98 (SR-98/West Birch Street) between Ollie Avenue and State Route 111 (SR-111/Imperial Avenue) will begin at a later date, rather than the original expected date of January 3. According to Caltrans, the contractor was not able to proceed with the traffic switch the night of January 3 due to weather.

The work being done is to widen eastbound State Route 98 (SR-98/West Birch Street) between Ollie Avenue and State Route 111 (SR-111/Imperial Avenue). They will meet on January 4 or 5 to define a new date. "At this point, Monday night seems to be the earliest," said Steve Welborn, Caltrans Public Information Officer, and Legislative Affairs Liaison.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.