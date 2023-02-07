Caltrans, OTS unveil new student-named work zone safety mascot
PHOTO COURTESY OF CALTRANS

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) unveiled "Safety Sam" as their new safety cone mascot on Monday, February 6.

According to a press release, the name "Safety Sam" was selected in a statewide student contest and is part of the campaign to expand public safety awareness to protect highway workers throughout the state.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.