Caltrans revises Imperial Ave. interchange openings

Originally expected to reopen in October and December, Caltrans now projects ramps at the Imperial Avenue-Interstate 8 intersection will begin to reopen the first week of November, while others will open in January. IVP FILE PHOTO
EL CENTRO – Some ramps at the Imperial Avenue-Interstate 8 interchange, closed since July 2020 for a major overhaul, are scheduled to open the first week of November and the others in January, a Caltrans official reported Wednesday.
The on ramp from southbound Imperial Avenue to westbound I-8 and the off ramp from westbound I-8 to northbound Imperial Avenue are expected to open first, Caltrans spokesperson Cathryne Bruce-Johnson stated in an email. Scheduled to open by mid-January are the off ramp from eastbound I-8 to northbound Imperial Avenue, the on ramp from southbound Imperial Ave. to eastbound I-8 and the bridge over I-8, she added.
