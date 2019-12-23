Camarena receives Grow Your Library donation

Tina and Gary Mlodzik, Grow Your Library director, recently donated more than 600 books to the Camarena Memorial Library as part of his program’s efforts. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — Patrons of the Camarena Memorial Library now have hundreds of new books to read thanks to a recent donation from the Grow Your Library program.

The Grow Your Library program is operated by husband and wife Gary and Tina Mlodzik, both board members of the Kids Need to Read organization of Mesa, Ariz.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.