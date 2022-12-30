Can-Am vehicle solo fatal crash on private property

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY – An unfortunate accident on private property left one 13-year-old driver of an off-road vehicle deceased.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, on December 27, at approximately 11:33 a.m., a 13-year-old male juvenile from El Centro was driving a 2018 Can-Am eastbound on a dirt lot located off Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway with a 14-year-old male juvenile passenger. For unknown reasons, the 13-year-old male was unable to maintain control of the Can-Am and subsequently overturned.
