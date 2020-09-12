HOLTVILLE — The United States had existed more than a century before women gained the right to vote. The franchise was first extended to white women in 1920 under the 19th amendment, while it took passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act for it to apply to women of color.

Maribel Padilla, founder of Calexico-based non-profit Brown Bag Coalition, proudly declared these facts Friday night during an all-woman meet-and-greet candidate event.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.