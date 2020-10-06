Candidates face possible penalty for late reports
Buy Now

The four candidates running for two Imperial City Council seats have placed their campaign signs around the city. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

IMPERIAL — Two of the four Imperial City Council candidates running for two seats potentially could be fined for filing their campaign finance reports late.

Imperial City Clerk Debra Jackson said neither Mayor Darrell Pechtl nor Chamber of Commerce CEO Susan Paradis were on time with filing the necessary paperwork that was due Sept. 24.

Candidates face possible penalty for late reports
Buy Now

The four candidates running for two Imperial City Council seats have placed their campaign signs around the city. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.