EL CENTRO — Running for local office often is not cheap, though a few candidates running for a seat on the Imperial Irrigation District board of directors and the Imperial County supervisor position are not spending or receiving a lot of contributions.

 Two candidates running for the IID Division 2 director seat have received well in excess of other candidates to assist their campaign efforts.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.