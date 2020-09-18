Candidates report sabotage and theft of signage
One of the political signs that were vandalized earlier this week. In Calexico, candidates have reported signs are being stolen. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — With less than 50 days left until Election Day, there is some question whether candidates’ signage will survive unmolested until the ballots are cast Nov. 3.

A number candidates have reported their signs have either been stolen or vandalized.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

