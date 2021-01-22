Cannabis sales to fund Imperial library improvements
Buy Now

Graphic renderings which show the new teen space (left) and makerspace (right) that will be created at the Imperial Public Library in Imperial. COURTESY PHOTO CITY OF IMPERIAL

IMPERIAL — Funds generated from cannabis sales will be used to create two new spaces in this city’s public library.

Set to be created in the library is a teen space, which will be a dedicated space intended for teens, and a makerspace, which will be a collaborative workspace for kids to make, learn, explore and share.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.