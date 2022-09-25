Canopy construction at Calexico West Port of Entry to impact vehicle traffic

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday the start of a 12-month construction phase to install a canopy over the northbound vehicle inspection lanes at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE).
According to a press release, the installation of the 395-foot-long canopy will require phased closure of northbound vehicle inspection lanes to ensure the safety of workers and the traveling public. The first phase will occur from Monday, September 26, 2022, to Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, 5 lanes will be open (5 will close) Monday – Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. A total of 8 lanes will be open (2 remaining closed) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Saturday and Sunday operations will utilize all available vehicle lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.