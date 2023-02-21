Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced a new set of weekday, daytime northbound vehicle inspection lane closures at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE) scheduled to take place over the next three weeks.
According to a press release, the lane closures are related to the installation of the vehicle inspection canopy and will occur on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Monday, February 20, and ending Wednesday, March 8.
