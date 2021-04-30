IMPERIAL — Imperial Police officers on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Westmoreland man they say led them on a lengthy high-speed pursuit through several cities.

Juan Carlos Lopez, 21, was booked into the Imperial County Jail on felony reckless evading, vandalism and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

