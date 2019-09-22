Car club celebrates 40 years
FROM LEFT: Rick Rosas, Antonio Camacho, Frank Figueroa and Martin Zamora, the founding fathers of La Gente Del Valle Imperial car club, pose during LG-IV’s 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday at Hidalgo Hall in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — La Gente Del Valle Imperial car club on Saturday celebrated 40 years, all of which have been spent serving the community while cruising in style.

However, those who passed by Hidalgo Hall during the celebration event would have no idea of the club’s award-winning rides, as members were instructed to leave their “better halves” at home for the night.

