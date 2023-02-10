Carjacking ends in arrest after busted school fence_whiteMustang

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputies (right) and Brawley Police Department officers (left) collaborated to end a chase after the carjacking of a white Ford Mustang (pictured in center) at the intersection of N. 5th Street and D Street, on Wednesday, February 8, in Brawley. PHOTO COURTESY ALFONSO AND ROSIE MARTINEZ

 PHOTO COURTESY ALFONSO AND ROSIE MARTINEZ

BRAWLEY – On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers with the Brawley Police Department (BPD) responded to assist Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) deputies with an in-progress vehicle pursuit of a white Ford Mustang in the City of Brawley.

During the vehicle pursuit, the suspect drove through a perimeter fence belonging to the Barbara Worth Junior High campus, according to a Brawley Police press release.

