Carl’s Jr. destroyed in fire
Buy Now

A view of the north side of the wreckage of the former Carl's Jr. restaurant on Fourth Street in El Centro. The building was destroyed in a second-alarm fire early Friday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Carl’s Jr. restaurant on South Fourth Street was completely burned in a second-alarm fire that occurred Friday morning.

Only the four outside walls of the restaurant now stand, as the fire caused the roof to completely cave in.

Carl’s Jr. destroyed in fire
Buy Now

An aerial view of the wreckage of the former Carl's Jr. location on Fourth Street in El Centro. The building was destroyed in a second-alarm fire early Friday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.