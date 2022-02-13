HOLTVILLE — Activities at this city's annual Carrot Festival continued Saturday with the 75th anniversary celebration's centerpiece event: the gathering of area residents and others to view a procession of floats, vintage cars, marching bands, emergency response vehicles and more make a procession east on Fifth Street.
The parade began promptly at 10 a.m., led by the Naval Air Facility El Centro Color Guard, Grand Marshal Sadie Rubin and Holtville Citizen of the Year Helina Hoyt.
