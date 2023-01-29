Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
FROM LEFT: Jocelyn Ornelas, Natalie Garfio, Arielle Sotelo, Samantha Castaneda, Addison Lydick, Alexandria Reeves, and Aleeyah Aguilar, 2023 Carrot Royalty court showed their talent during the Carrot Royalty Speech Contest, Thursday, January 26, at the Civic Center of Holt Park, in Holtville.
Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosie Allegranza (left) reads biographies of the seven participants during the Carrot Royalty Speech Contest on Thursday, January 26, at the Civic Center of Holt Park, in Holtville.
HOLTVILLE — Seven carrot royalty contestants showed their poise, eloquence, and talent during the Carrot Royalty Speech Contest here on Thursday, January 26, at the Civic Center of Holt Park.
The 2023 Carrot Royalty court has three candidates running for Carrot Queen: Arielle Sotelo, Chloe Ponce, and Samantha Castaneda, two for Carrot Princess: Natalie Garfio, and Jocelyn Ornelas, and three for Junior Princess: Aleeyah Aguilar, Alexandria Reeves, and Addison Lydick.
