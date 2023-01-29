HOLTVILLE — Seven carrot royalty contestants showed their poise, eloquence, and talent during the Carrot Royalty Speech Contest here on Thursday, January 26, at the Civic Center of Holt Park.

The 2023 Carrot Royalty court has three candidates running for Carrot Queen: Arielle Sotelo, Chloe Ponce, and Samantha Castaneda, two for Carrot Princess: Natalie Garfio, and Jocelyn Ornelas, and three for Junior Princess: Aleeyah Aguilar, Alexandria Reeves, and Addison Lydick.

