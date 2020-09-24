Castro appointed next CSU chancellor
Buy Now

LONG BEACH -- The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.

Castro has served as president of California State University, Fresno since 2013. He is the first California native and first Mexican American to be appointed to oversee the 23-campus university system, which includes San Diego State University. Castro will succeed Timothy P. White who is retiring after leading the university since late 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.