Catholic Charities’ pantry receives recognition
Carrie Richerson, Leah's Pantry program specialist (right), presents Catholic Charities personnel with a gold certificate for their adoption of a nutrition pantry program.

EL CENTRO — The food pantry at Catholic Charities was recognized by a leading statewide nonprofit on Thursday for recent improvements to its operations.

The gold certification was awarded for the food pantry’s improvements in nutrition education and distribution, community engagement and increased availability of healthy, perishable foods.

Irma Soto (left) is given a certificate of participation by Isabel Andrade, Catholic Charities emergency services coordinator on Thursday in El Centro.

PHOTO JULIO MORALES
Catholic Charities has partnered with the Center for Employment Training to transport pallets of fresh produce to its offices in El Centro.

