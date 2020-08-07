BRAWLEY — Organizers of the November Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo are looking at options for this year’s event because COVID-19 might prevent spectators from attending.

Carson Kalin, chairman of the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Committee, said as of right now they are looking into the possibility of videotaping and livestreaming the event if spectators are not allowed to attend.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

