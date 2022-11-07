Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
BRAWLEY — The telltale sound of accordion and steel-string guitar Norteño chords will meet mariachi trumpets and singer falsettos at the 2022 Brawley Cattle Call Jamboree when married couple Miriam and Ramon Baca, of Brawley, hit their respective genre's stages on November 9 for Cattle Call's mid-week event, Mariachi Night.
Love, tradition, and new additions describes the upcoming Mariachi Night as well as the Baca's penchant for performing, as Miriam Baca is a veteran Mariachi Night singer, having participated in the event for about seven years. Yet this year's Mariachi Night will mark the first year her husband, Ramon Baca, performs with his Norteño group, "Conjunto Corona," on the Side Stage to the west near the Brawley Police Department building. Miriam, other singers, mariachis and an opening Jarocho group will be performing on the Main Stage, which will be located on the west side of Plaza Park near Inferno restaurant in downtown Brawley.
