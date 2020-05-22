Cattle Call Queen contestants complete orientation
Buy Now

BACK ROW (L-R): Queen candidate Alexis Dees, Teen Queen candidate Katelynn Richardson. MIDDLE: 2019 Teen Queen Cidney Roper, Junior Queen candidate Audree Callens, 2019 Queen Jessica Friley, Queen candidate Kamrin Dickerson, 2019 Junior Queen Demi Vogel and Junior Queen candidate Kalysta Lopez. FRONT: Little Miss candidate Harper Brandt pose during the 2020 Cattle Call Queen orientation on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — It’s almost time for aspiring Cattle Call royalty to saddle up and compete.

The Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association held its orientation Thursday evening to give girls the rundown on what they should expect come competition time in the fall.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.