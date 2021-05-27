Cattle Call Queen contestants learn the ropes
Contestants in this year’s competition, as well as 2020 Cattle Call royalty, pose on stage during the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Queen orientation on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — The 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Queen competition has officially begun, as orientation took place Tuesday evening.

The eight girls in this year’s competition were able to learn the ropes on how they’ll be competing for one of the four royalty titles during the hour-long introduction held inside the Elks Lodge.

Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association President Dana Mendoza (left) speaks to contestants during the 2021 Cattle Call Queen orientation on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2020 Little Miss Harper Brandt (center) smiles during the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Queen orientation on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2021 Brawley Cattle Call Queen contestant Rylee Locher, 17, (right) introduces herself while on stage during the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Queen orientation on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2020 Junior Queen Kalysta Lopez (right) gives young competitors an envelope with horsemanship information during the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Queen orientation on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

