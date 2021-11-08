FROM LEFT: 2021 Cattle Call Teen Queen Chyenne Cox, Junior Queen Emerson Brandt, Little Miss Savannah Hernandez and Queen Rylee Locher pose during the Chili Cook-Off on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
FROM LEFT: 2021 Cattle Call Teen Queen Chyenne Cox, Junior Queen Emerson Brandt, Little Miss Savannah Hernandez and Queen Rylee Locher pose during the Chili Cook-Off on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.