CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday it is now employing facial biometric comparison technology to automate manual document checks at the pedestrian border crossing here.

CBP said this process, known as Simplified Arrival, provides travelers with a secure, touchless travel experience while fulfilling a longstanding Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

