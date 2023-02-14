CBP agriculture specialists stop and smell the roses for a pest-free Valentine’s Day

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists are busy working at U.S. ports of entry to ensure that Valentine’s Day flowers that are being imported are free from pests and diseases that could harm the agricultural and floral industry of the United States, according to a press release.
“We understand that travelers would like to bring unique gifts, especially flower bouquets for their loved ones,” Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office, said, “however, protecting the integrity of our floral and agriculture industry from invasive pests and diseases, is a top priority. If established, these pests and diseases can have a severe impact on the economic vitality of our floral and agriculture industry within the United States.”
