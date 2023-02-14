CBP agriculture specialists stop and smell the roses for a pest-free Valentine’s Day
IMAGE COURTESY U.S. CBP

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists are busy working at U.S. ports of entry to ensure that Valentine’s Day flowers that are being imported are free from pests and diseases that could harm the agricultural and floral industry of the United States, according to a press release.

“We understand that travelers would like to bring unique gifts, especially flower bouquets for their loved ones,” Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office, said, “however, protecting the integrity of our floral and agriculture industry from invasive pests and diseases, is a top priority. If established, these pests and diseases can have a severe impact on the economic vitality of our floral and agriculture industry within the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.