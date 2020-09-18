CBP intercepts boat with illegals off San Diego coast
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations agents stopped this boat offshore of Sunset Cliffs early Wednesday morning with 17 men onboard attempting to enter the United States illegally. COURTESY PHOTO CBP

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations agents stopped a boat offshore of Sunset Cliffs early Wednesday morning with 17 men onboard attempting to enter the United States illegally.

The passengers were 16 Mexican nationals and one Cuban national, CBP said in a release.

