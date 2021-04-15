SAN DIEGO – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stationed in Calexico faces up to 10 years in prison for an allegation that he used unreasonable force on a person who trying to gain admission to the United States from Mexico.

U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of California announced CBP Officer Marcos Valenzuela, 29, is charged in an indictment that was unsealed Wednesday.

