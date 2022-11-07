Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
A train's railcar (background) shows the type of vehicle smugglers used to attempt to transport illegal methamphetamines. Next to it (foreground) are the narcotics which were confiscated by CBP agents in Calexico.
PHOTO COURTESY U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard.
“Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the methods used by transnational criminal organizations to evade detection,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “Our CBP officers work hard every day to intercept contraband which shows their commitment and vigilance to the CBP mission.”
