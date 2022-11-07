CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard.

“Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the methods used by transnational criminal organizations to evade detection,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “Our CBP officers work hard every day to intercept contraband which shows their commitment and vigilance to the CBP mission.”

