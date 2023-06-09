CALEXICO, – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, seize $4 million worth of narcotics in a tractor trailer containing brussels sprouts.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs, on Friday, June 2 at approximately 7:28 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 51-year-old male driver of a tractor trailer with a shipment manifested for brussels sprouts. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor trailer for further examination.

