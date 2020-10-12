CBP records 2nd largest meth bust ever on southern border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than $7 million worth of meth and other drugs at the Otay Mesa commercial facility on Friday. COURTESY PHOTO CBP

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility seized more than 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, and heroin Friday as part of the second largest methamphetamine bust along the southwest border in the agency’s history.

CBP said in a released that it acted on information developed by the Drug Enforcement Administration, working jointly with Homeland Security Investigations.

