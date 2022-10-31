Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
After two border crossing travelers declared their pet pig in September, they were informed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agricultural Specialists that live pigs are not allowed entry into the U.S. without a required veterinary service permit.
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry encountered a black, miniature size pet pig during officers’ initial inspection process, a press release stated.
The encounter occurred when a 63-year-old male traveler along with his granddaughter applied for entry into the U.S. by presenting their valid travel documents early on September 11. Both travelers and the vehicle were referred for further inspection due to declaring the pet pig.
