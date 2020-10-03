CALEXICO — Drug busts at the border are pretty common, but on Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of entry here stopped a smuggling attempt involving a lot more contraband than someone could possibly stuff in his pants.

CBP issued a release Friday reporting the seizure of 565 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a single incident. The drugs were valued at $2 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.