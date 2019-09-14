CBP touts huge drop in illegal crossing attempts
Buy Now

El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Joshua C. Devack answers a reporter’s question Friday following a press conference at the Border Patrol headquarters in Imperial. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL — U.S. Customs and Border Protection still has plenty of work to do and not as many hands as it would prefer to do it, but it has seen a significant ebb in the number of illegal border crossing attempts over the past few months.

Speaking to local media at the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector headquarters here, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Joshua C. Devack reported that between July and August, CBP nationwide apprehended or deemed inadmissible 64,006 persons. That’s a 22 percent drop from the July count of 82,055 persons and 56 percent below the May peak of 144,255.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.