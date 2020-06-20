EL CENTRO — As Imperial County nears the last metric that would allow it seek a variance to move into Advanced Stage 2 of reopening, the Public Health Department it is getting some significant assistance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deployed a team to Imperial County to provide support for contact tracing; binational case investigations; hospital infection prevention and control; and reporting, data management and planning.

