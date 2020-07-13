CDCR: More prison inmates to be released
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation recently announced that 8,000 currently incarcerated persons could be eligible for release by end of August as part of additional measures aimed at protecting the spread of COVID-19 among its staff and inmates. IVP FILE PHOTO

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation recently announced that 8,000 currently incarcerated persons could be eligible for release by end of August as part of additional measures aimed at protecting the spread of COVID-19 among its staff and inmates.

The planned measures, announced Friday, would allow state prisons to maximize available space to implement physical distancing, isolation and quarantine efforts, CDCR reported.

