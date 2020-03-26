SACRAMENTO — Due to recent events with COVID-19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced Monday it has extended the deadline for applications from dairy and livestock operators for its Dairy Digester Research and Development Program and Alternative Manure Management Program.

The new grant application deadline is 5 p.m., April 27, which is a 30-day extension.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.