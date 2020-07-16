SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture will present results via webinar on its recently released report, “Climate Change Impacts for Specialty Crops: Southern California Region,” which documents strategies proposed by agricultural representatives to improve adaptation to climate change.

The report was prepared by the Climate Science Alliance of San Diego in partnership with CDFA and builds upon the efforts of CDFA’s 2012 Climate Change Consortium for Specialty Crops.

