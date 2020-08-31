CE+P announces marketing partner for its ethanol

The sign shown here marks to future site of the Sugar Valley Energy campus, located on 160 acres within the Keystone Industrial Complex near Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY – California Ethanol and Power announced Thursday it has found a likely partner to handle marketing and distribution of the ethanol produced at its planned Sugar Valley Energy facility.

CE+P said it has agreed to terms on a letter of intent for global agricultural cooperative CHS Inc. to be the exclusive marketer and distributor of ethanol produced at Sugar Valley Energy, the new 160-acre energy campus planned within the 5,000-acre Keystone Industrial Complex near Brawley.

