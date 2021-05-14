Center serves food and health needs in drive-thru event
Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center director-coordinator Maria Nava-Froelich (center) reaches down to grab a bagged meal for a vehicle being loaded with items during a drive-thru health fair and food distribution event on Thursday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALIPATRIA — More than 100 persons in need received assistance during a drive-thru health fair and food distribution event held here 10 a.m. Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center, which is a program within the Calipatria Unified School District.

Center serves food and health needs in drive-thru event
Rosie De Santiago (left) gives information regarding senior home health to a passenger in a vehicle during a drive-thru health fair and food distribution event on Thursday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Center serves food and health needs in drive-thru event
Representatives from the approximately 23 agencies in attendance distribute items to vehicles in line during a drive-thru health fair and food distribution event on Thursday.

PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

