Central Baptist celebrates 70 years

Right Now
57°
Clear
- Humidity: 46%
- Cloud Coverage: 16%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:18:46 AM
- Sunset: 05:33:19 PM
Today
Mostly sunny and windy. High 71F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. High 66F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Gun threat at Frank Wright results in arrest
- Caballeros bringing their show to El Centro
- Oren Fox, long-time sheriff, passes at 86
- ECESD board kills motion to consider renaming schools
- Registran incendio en tienda Walmart
- Valley native nominated to state Supreme Court
- Man arrested for knife attack
- Invita IRS a residentes permanentes y ciudadanos en el extranjero a declarar impuestos
- Ribbon cut at El Centro’s newest ‘affordable’ apartments
- El Centro officials not blue about Aquatic Center running in the red
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.