Central Baptist celebrates 70 years

Members of Central Baptist Church, 1290 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro, gather for group photo during a banquet held in the church on Feb. 12. The church was celebrating its 70th anniversary, as well as the remodeling of its former Family Life Center — essentially an old gymnasium with a stage — into its new worship hall. Longtime Pastor Paul Creiglow said most of the money for the project came from a 36-month capital gift campaign that met its target in 34 months. Creiglow said plans had been in the works to celebrate the remodeling project earlier, but the pandemic put them on hold, with the church halting indoor services from March to October of 2020. Once the church reopened, the decision was made to combine the building celebration with an anniversary event. The banquet was followed on Feb. 13 with a luncheon and open house that included an inflated play area for kids.

