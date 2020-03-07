Central gives sneak peak of new STEM Building
Architect Jimmy Sanders (right) points out the location of the emergency sprinkler system during a tour of the Central Union’s new STEM Building construction site on Friday. Pictured on Sanders’ left is District Superintendent Dr. Ward Andrus. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — There is still a lot left to the imagination at this stage in the construction of Central Union High School’s new STEM Building. Nevertheless, district officials wanted to assure taxpayers that meaningful progress has been made toward the project’s completion and that the money is being well spent.

This unfinished wall near the entry of the new STEM Building at Central Union High School will eventually hold an 18-foot video panel. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Two stair cases will eventually be joined to this bridge leading to the second floor of Central Union’s new STEM Building. PHOTO TOM BODUS

To that end, Central Union High School District’s Governing Board and the Citizen’s Oversite Committee hosted tours of the facility on Friday. The event was attended by local community and educational leaders and was preceded by a luncheon sponsored by contractor Nielsen Construction and the architectural firm of Sanders Inc.

