Michael Zamores
Michael Zamores, senior student addressed the 2022 class with a speech that motivated the generation during the Commencement ceremony, last Wednesday at the school's football field.

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School celebrated its 114th commencement to confer diplomas to more than 400 students.

Graduation Ceremony
More than 400 senior students from Central Union High School celebrated their graduation at the school's football field last Wednesday.

Among the 2022 class, two students graduated summa cum laude; 24 students, magna cum laude, and 56 student, cum laude.

Cap Art
Students displayed cap art where they thanked their parents for their effort and support,  Wednesday during Central Union High School graduation ceremony at the school's football field.
Magaly Navarrete
Magaly Navarrete, senior student, gave a speech to say farewell to the 2022 Central Union High School class during the Commencement ceremony, Wednesday at the school's football field.
Marching Band
Senior students who are members from the Great Spartan Band, played for the last time during the commencement ceremony Wednesday at the school's football field.

