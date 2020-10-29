SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture's Pest Exclusion Branch is accepting applicants for two midterm vacancies on the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board.

The board advises CDFA and makes recommendations on matters including, but not limited to, industrial hemp law and regulations, enforcement, annual budgets, and the setting of an assessment rate. The term of office for board members is three years. Members meet at least once per year but may meet more frequently if needed.

