Charity helps wipe out $500,000+ in medical debt

BRAWLEY — By raising $6,000, Spread the Love Charity recently was able to help free 252 people living two times below the poverty line from more than $500,000 in medical debt.

Spread the Love’s founder and Executive Director Jessica Solorio said the debt was purchased a month or so ago from a New York-based charity called RIP Medical Debt. RIP purchases medical debt for pennies on the dollar but doesn’t collect on it. Donors, such as Spread the Love, then have the opportunity to pay off big chunks of that debt at heavily discounted prices so that it can be forgiven.

