Charity provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need
Buy Now

Brawley Feed the Need founder Rosalind Servin (left) poses alongside two recipients of a Thanksgiving meal kit at BFTN on Monday in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — A total of 55 local families in need received a Thanksgiving meal kit on Monday.

The kits were distributed from 3 to 6 p.m. by the non-profit Brawley Feed the Need (BFTN) at its office on North Eighth Street.

Charity provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need
Buy Now

Volunteers with Brawley Feed the Need work to put together Thanksgiving meal kits while inside BFTN on Monday in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO
Charity provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need
Buy Now

After helping to unload the Thanksgiving meal kits, a Vons employee poses by the kits while inside Brawley Feed the Need on Monday in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.