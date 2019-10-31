Chatwin submits resignation as Imperial city manager
Stefan Chatwin

IMPERIAL — City Manager Stefan Chatwin will be moving on at the end the year.

Chatwin, who started in Imperial three years ago, submitted his resignation letter to the City Council on Wednesday, to accept a position as city manager of Fairfield, Calif.

